Robert M. Chamberlain, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert M. “Bob” Chamberlain, 80, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Wednesday evening, February 3, 2021, at his home.

Robert was born February 8, 1940 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Robert John Chamberlain and Laura Mae Mars Chamberlain.

He graduated from New Castle High School in 1958, proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and came to the Mahoning Valley in the 1970s.

Mr. Chamberlain served for almost six years in the Marine Corps during the early years of the Vietnam War, enlisting just after his high school graduation in 1958. Bob was a sharpshooter in the Marine Corps Rifle Division, 1st Recruit Battalion, Platoon 152 and was honorably discharged in April of 1964 from the Marine Corps Reserves.

Bob spent his entire employment career in the auto repair industry, working in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

He enjoyed his computer and photography hobbies and he loved the time spent with family and friends.

Bob leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 33 years, Carol L. Johnson Chamberlain, whom he married April 1, 1987; two daughters, Robin Michele Chamberlain McLelland and Laura Elizabeth Chamberlain; two stepdaughters, Kimberly (Shawn) Chlebus of Berlin Center and Laura Shinn of Austintown; five grandchildren and a brother, James (Juliet) Chamberlain of Williamsburg, Virginia.

Per Bob’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Please keep Bob and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 8 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.