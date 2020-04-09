Robert M. Appleman, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert M. Appleman, 71, passed away Friday afternoon, April 3, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Robert was born Sept. 20, 1948, in Youngstown, a son of the late Mark and Delphine Appleman and lived in the Mahoning Valley for most of his life.

Bob was a member of the first graduating class of Canfield High School, attended The Ohio State University and graduated from Youngstown State University with a bachelors degree in mechanical engineering.

Robert served in the United States Army and later worked as Director of Purchasing and Plant Operations for 35 years at East Manufacturing in Randolph. He retired in 2018.

Bob enjoyed boating, and was a longtime member and past-commodore of the Lake Milton Boat Club. He also enjoyed birdwatching and he even tried to play golf. He was a good dad and enjoyed the time he spent with his son.

Bob will always be remembered as a good friend and good listener. He loved his job, he loved his son and later in life he learned and appreciated the real importance of friendships.

He leaves his son, Mark M. Appleman of Overland Park, Kansas and a brother, Mark (Francine) Appleman, of Charlotte, North Carolina.

His former wife, Patty Kekish Appleman and a brother, Donald Appleman, preceded him in death.

Due to the current pandemic, private services were held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be scheduled at a later date. Please check the funeral home website for updated information.

