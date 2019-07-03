Robert Lee Murphy, Jr., Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Lee Murphy, Jr., 61, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at his home.



Robert was born March 23, 1958, in Campbell, a son of Robert Lee Murphy, Sr. and Margaret Rose Duboy Murphy and lived in this area all of his life.

Robert was a carpenter working out of Union Local No. 171 and he worked for J&R Roofing and for A&B Crane Service.

Mr. Murphy leaves his children, Matthew Murphy, Sr. of Bristol and Patricia Murphy (Frank Mikita) of Boardman; five grandchildren, Austin, Christian, Matthew, Jr., Mikaylah and Frank III; his father, Robert, Sr.; a brother, Elemuel Murphy and a sister, Cathy Mashburn

His mother, Margaret; a sister, Joanne Patterson and grandparents, Harry and Doris Murphy and John and Katherine Duboy, preceded Robert in death.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of Robert’s life on Sunday, July 7, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the home of Matthew Murphy, Sr., Robert’s son, 1056 Bristol-Champion Townline Road, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers and due to Robert’s sudden passing, his family requests memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

