Robert Lee “Bobby” Matthews, Jr. Obituary

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Lee “Bobby” Matthews, Jr., 47, formerly of Austintown, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at The Cleveland Clinic as a result of surgical complications.



Robert was born December 5, 1971, in Youngstown, a son of Robert Lee, Sr. and Barbara Walker Matthews.

He was a 1990 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and lived in this area all of his life.

A good and faithful Christian, Bobby will be remembered for loving his family dearly, his non-judgmental attitude, his “cup half full” optimism and for his wit and charm. He always looked for and found the best in people. He chose to live on the happy side of life and liked to make jokes and make others laugh. A cancer survivor, he felt blessed. He valued life and in death became an organ donor so that others may have the gift of life.

Mr. Matthews loved the outdoors and working in the fresh air and he was a member of Abundant Life Fellowship in New Waterford.

Bobby leaves his wife of just two months, Debbie Shell Matthews, whom he married April 12, 2019; four sons, Robert J. Matthews (Leah Schettino) of Austintown, Dion L. Matthews (Ashley Nagy) of Austintown, Danté, and Damien R. Matthews of Youngstown; his mother and stepfather, Barbara and Samuel “Bo” Jones of Austintown; four grandchildren, Carter, Baylee, Roman and Ava Matthews; a brother, Dion Jason (Jessica) Matthews of Youngstown; a sister, Debra (Mark) Hull of Liberty Township; seven nephews; two nieces; three great-nieces and a great-nephew; his mother-in-law, Vicki Shell; three stepchildren, Haddesa Reno (fiancé Anthony Gorby), Alias Reno and Trishelle Sienerth; eight stepnieces and a stepnephew.

Bobby will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His father, Robert, Sr. and his father-in-law, Jerry Shell, are deceased

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 21, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where services will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Schoch officiating.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Bobby’s family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 20 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.