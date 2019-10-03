Robert L. “Bob” Lude, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. “Bob” Lude, 80, a career military man, passed away Saturday morning, September 28, 2019, at Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley, following a six-month illness.

Robert was born January 30, 1939, in Bellaire, the son of the late Graydon G. and Dorothy Stark Lude and lived much of his life in the Mahoning Valley.

He attended Austintown Fitch High School and proudly served five tours of duty in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Bob entered the military on April 30, 1964 and was honorably discharged from the Army with the rank of Staff Sergeant on January 30, 1999.

After retiring from faithfully serving his country, he volunteered his time as an advocate of all American veterans. Mr. Lude was an avid supporter of President Trump.

He leaves two brothers, James R. (Linda) Lude of Berlin Center, Graydon T. (Sandy) Lude of Austintown and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Dr. John C. Lude, Lanny G. Lude and by a sister, Karen R. Zeller.

There will be no calling hours.

Committal services with military honors will take place at a later date and will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

