Robert Kay Gibson McNab, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta Kay Gibson McNab, 72, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Monday morning, January 4, 2021, at her home.

Roberta, who was affectionately known to many as “Bobbie Dee,” was born May 17, 1948, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania and was a daughter of the late Robert and Kathleen Talbert Gibson.

She was a 1966 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School in Point Marion, Pennsylvania and came to this area shortly after her graduation.

Bobbie Dee was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who also worked outside the home. In her younger years she worked as a cook and waitress at many local restaurants, including Michelangelo’s, The Royal Oaks, The Ohio Pig House, The Old Dutch Mill, The Boatyard and the Covelli Center and more recently, she owned and operated her own cleaning service.

She enjoyed cooking and sharing food with family and friends, and she liked caring for the elderly, including providing meals for several of her older friends. She was a member of the Youngstown Dart Association, and loved tending to her vegetable and flower garden.

Bobbie leaves her husband of 31 years, John A. McNab, whom she married on her birthday in 1989; her daughter, Danielle (Bo) DeSicy Wortman of Lexington, South Carolina; two granddaughters, Brooke (Jason) Smith and Brittany Wortman (David Campbell); a great-grandson, Nolan Lafayette; a great-granddaughter, Rylee Campbell; a brother, Ronald Gibson of Point Marion, Pennsylvania; a sister, Jane (Lewis) Taylor of Point Marion and several nieces and nephews, including Jonathan and Julie and Christopher and Tara.

Three brothers, Patrick, Mark and Arthur Gibson, are deceased.

Due to the current pandemic conditions, there will be no calling hours at this time but a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Please keep Bobbie and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Mrs. McNab’s family thanks Visiting Physicians, Comfort Keepers (especially Susan) and Traditions Health Hospice, for the kindness shown and care given to Bobbie Dee and her family.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

