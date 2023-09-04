NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert John “Bob” Herbert passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at his home, after suffering an apparent heart attack.

Robert was born September 7, 1964, in Youngstown, a son of the late William and Juidth Mang Herbert and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of Jackson-Milton High School and worked for Sportsmasters and Vista Windows.

He enjoyed watching football and listening to 80’s Rock and Roll music.

Bob leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Billie Michele Hamon Herbert, whom he married December 13, 1986; his daughter, Alicia Herbert; his son, Brandon Herbert, both of Newton Falls; his brother, William Herbert of Warren; his favorite uncle, John “Jack” Mang and several extended family members.

A son, Robert J. Herbert, Jr., died in 2016.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown at a later date.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 5 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.