Robert J. Olsavsky, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Olsavsky, 61, of the city’s west side, passed away Wednesday evening, January 29, 2020, at Generations Hospital in Geneva, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Robert was born May 12, 1958, in Youngstown, a son of James and Ann Varner Olsavsky and lived in many places both in and out of the United States.

He was a 1976 graduate of Chaney High School and worked in the engineering industry in wide-spread locales, retiring and returning to Youngstown in 2010.

Bob enjoyed golf, travel and music (especially The Beatles) and he loved spending time with his daughters and grandson. He will always be remembered for his ability to make people smile.

He leaves two daughters, his “favorite oldest daughter”, Jessica Olsavsky of Pittsburgh and his “favorite youngest daughter”, Rachel Olsavsky of Boardman; his grandson, Jordy Olsavsky of Boardman; three brothers, Dave, Jeff and Tom; two sisters, Leah and Mary Elizabeth; his former wife, and longtime companion, Sharon Olsavsky of Youngstown.

Private services will be held Wednesday, February 5, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

In lieu of flowers, Bob’s family suggests that a random act of kindness be performed by those who will fondly remember him, keeping Bob’s goodwill and spirit in mind by saying hello to a stranger or greeting someone kindly with a smile.

