YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Kupec, 75, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully at his home, Thursday afternoon, November 3, 2022.

Robert was born December 21, 1946, in Youngstown, a son of the late George E. and Sophie Kupec and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1964 graduate of Ursuline High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Robert proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Bob worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company, General Motors. Most recently, Bob worked for the United States Postal Service, from where he retired in June of 2009.

Mr. Kupec was a member of St. Christine Church.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his two sons, Jeffrey R. Kupec and Joseph E. Kupec, both of Youngstown; a daughter, Lisa M. (Patrick) Ross of Hickory, North Carolina; two grandsons, Nolan and Mason; two brothers, George E. Kupe,c Jr. and Michael A. (Laura) Kupec and several extended family members and many friends.

Bob will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bob’s wife of 30 years, Margaret Freisen Kupec, whom he married February 10, 1972, passed away November 11, 2002.

A sister, Gloria Jean Pochiro also preceded Bob in death.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, that will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 7, 2022, at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown.

Interment with military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, where Bob will be laid to rest next to his wife.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.