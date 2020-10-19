Robert J. Belcik, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. “Bob” Belcik, 67, of the city’s West Side, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at his home.



Robert was born December 30, 1952, in Youngstown, the son of the late John and Anna Dobransky Belcik, and was a lifelong “Westsider.”



He was a graduate of Holy Name of Jesus Elementary School and was a 1970 graduate of Chaney High School. Forever a “Chaney Cowboy,” he faithfully followed Chaney football for 50 years and was a member of the Chaney Booster Club.



Bob worked for Commercial Intertech for more than 30 years.



He was a lifetime member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown.



Mr. Belcik will always be remembered for his heart of gold, and kind and giving soul.



He leaves to cherish his memory his sister and brother-in-law, Bernice and “Babe” Senvisky of Austintown; a sister-in-law, Carol Belcik of Boardman; many nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, three brothers, Frank, John and Richard Belcik, are deceased.



Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 613 N Lakeview Avenue, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family and attending the mass. To those who cannot attend the visitation or service or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Bob and his family in your thoughts and prayers.



Graveside committal services will follow the mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.



Bob’s family sends a special thank you to Bernie Bolha, who had always been a mentor and father-figure to Bob and who was a very important part of his life.



In the spirit of his giving nature, Bob’s family suggests contributions be made to a charity closest to the donor’s heart.

