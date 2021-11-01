Robert Hill, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Hill, 72, passed away Sunday morning, October 31, 2021, at Omni Manor in Youngstown, surrounded by his loving family.

Robert was born February 12, 1949, in Laverne, Alabama, a son of the late R.C. Hill and Beula Mae Barber Hill and he came to the area with his family as a child.

He was a 1968 graduate of LaBrae High School and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.

Robert worked at the Warren Sanitation Department for 38 years and advanced to supervisor, a position he held for the last five years of employment before retiring in 2009.

He greatly enjoyed fishing, watching television and football and baseball. Robert also enjoyed race cars and old fashioned automobiles but most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family.

Robert leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 42 years, Ruth Toth Hill, whom he married April 13, 1979; seven children, Rick Williams of Warren, Dawn Miles of California, Anthony Williams of Warren, Rochelle Wentworth of Warren, Bridgette Wentworth of Georgia, Robert Hill, Jr. of Pittsburgh and Summer Hill of Youngstown; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Mrs. Jimmie Williams of Warren and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Robert will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Three brothers, L.B. Hill, L.V. Hill and Roosevelt Hill and two sisters, Adel Dukes and Lodel Hill, preceded Robert in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Family and friends may also gather again, on Friday, November 5, from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Interment with military honors will follow the funeral home service and will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.