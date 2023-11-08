AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Hamner, 73, passed away Sunday morning, November 5, 2023, at the Cleveland Clinic following a brief illness.

Robert was born August 15, 1950, in Youngstown, a son of the late Walter and Edna Hamner and was a lifelong area resident.

He attended Chaney High School and proudly served in the United States Navy.

Bob worked at EASCO Aluminum for over 30 years before he retired in 1995.

He enjoyed attending concerts and car shows and he loved his dogs. Most of all, Bob enjoyed spending time with his family.

He leaves to forever cherish his memory his two sons, Robert (Jody) Hamner of Struthers and Kevin (Bobbi) Hamner of Austintown; two grandchildren, Robert Hamner and Lorelie Hamner; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Walter and Alan Hamner; a sister, Linda Spivey and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Bob will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Per Bob’s request there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 9 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.