Robert F. Palumbo, Jr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert F. Palumbo, Jr., 56, passed away unexpectedly Friday afternoon, July 24, 2020, at his home.

Robert was born November 26, 1963, in Youngstown, a son of Robert and Marlene Pirlozzi Palumbo and lived in the area most of his life.

Bobby worked as a truck driver for many years and for many different companies throughout the Mahoning Valley.

He greatly enjoyed watching sports, especially the Cleveland Indians, Browns and NASCAR

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Marlene Bulford, with whom he made his home; a brother, Brian Palumbo of Girard; two daughters, Olivia Pike and Sierra Palumbo, both of Mentor; three grandchildren, Sophia, Arianna and Jackson; two nieces, Kristin and Kelsey Palumbo and his former wife, Rose Pike.

His father Robert Palumbo, Sr., preceded him in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard, where funeral services will take place at 6:00 p.m. If attending, please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols. To those who cannot attend services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Robert and his family in your prayers.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 30, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

