YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert F. “Bob” Fagan, 85, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Hospice House.

Robert was born June 21, 1937, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Francis B. and Ida M. Miller Fagan and came to Austintown in 1966.

He was a graduate of Leetonia High School and proudly served in the United States Navy from 1958 to 1962.

Bob worked as a sheetmetal worker for Roth Brothers for over 30 years before he retired in 1999.

He was a member of the Mahoning Valley Mustang Club and enjoyed NASCAR Racing. Most of all, Bob enjoyed spending time with his family.

Bob leaves to cherish his memory his two children, Valerie (Robert) Kermec of Girard and Robert (Nicole) Fagan, Jr. of Canfield; four grandchildren, Ashley Kermec, Jarrett Fagan, Tyler Fagan and Grant Kermec; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ronnie Miller of Alexandria, Virginia and Danny (Jan) Miller of Mount Holly, New Jersey and many extended family members.

Bob will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His wife of 56 years, Cora H. Hull Fagan, whom he married August 17, 1963, died May 17, 2020.

Bob’s stepfather, Raymond J. Miller; two sisters, Judy Appleman and Diane Miller-Crain; a brother Gary Miller and a great-grandchild, preceded Bob in death.

Per Bob’s request there will be no calling hours.

A private graveside service will be held at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

To those wishing to make memorial contributions, Bob’s family suggests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420 in Bob’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.