GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert F. “Big Bob” Mollic, 79, died peacefully, Friday morning, March 4, 2022.

Robert, who was affectionately known as “Big Bob” was born January 15, 1943 in New Castle, Pennsylvania., the son of the late Frank and Victoria Bilch Mollic and came to the area in 1965.

He was a 1960 graduate of New Castle High School.

Big Bob owned and operated RFM Design and worked as a plastic mold designer for over 40 years.

Mr. Mollic was a member of St. Rose Church.

He was a member of the Society of Plastic Engineers and greatly enjoyed drinking wine, smoking cigars and riding motorcycles. Most of all, Bob enjoyed his family and he cherished the time he spent with them.

Bob leaves to cherish his memory, three daughters, Melynn (Shawn) Maile of Pflugerville, Texas, Amy (Jim) DeNunzio of Youngstown and Heather (Chris) Anderson of Boardman; six grandchildren, Chase and McKenzie Maile, Christian, Lauren, Seth and Luke Anderson; four great-grandchildren, with one “on the way;” two nieces, Laurie Valencia and Stacy Tuxhorn and a nephew, Bryan Hester.

His wife of 53 years, June “Buggy” Mollic, whom he married October 10, 1964, died February 15, 2018.

A daughter, Sarah Mollic, who was stillborn and a sister, Carol Hester, also preceded Bob in death.

Per Bob’s request, private services will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

Bob’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Valley, especially nurses, Kim, Lauren, Tammy, Vicky and Amanda, for the kindness shown and care given to Bob throughout his illness.

