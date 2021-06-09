Robert Emmett “Bob” Casey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Emmett “Bob” Casey, 77, of the city’s West Side, passed away early Monday morning, June 7, 2021, at Hospice House from complications of Parkinson’s Disease, surrounded by the love of family and friends.



Bob was born June 21, 1943, in Youngstown, and was a son of the late Michael Emmett Casey and Winifred Kelley Casey. He was raised on the city’s South Side and was a lifelong area resident.



Mr. Casey attended St. Patrick Elementary School and was a 1961 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army, where he developed his photography skills and his compassion for others while serving as an Army photographer.



Bob attended John Carroll University and Youngstown State University.



He worked as a photographer, which he enjoyed very much, through his home business, “Casey’s Studio,” and he also worked for the General Electric Apparatus Shop and the Youngstown Service Shop. He then worked for the Youngstown Waste Water Treatment Plant, from where he retired.



Bob was active in various organizations throughout the community. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, 3rd and 4th degree, and in 1996, he was awarded the “Robert E. Casey Family of the Year” through Marian Council No. 3813 in Campbell. He was also a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Catholic fraternal organization and he was a former member of the Holy Name Society at St. Matthias Parish, where he and his first wife were married and together raised their three children as members.



Mr. Casey enjoyed antique cars and was a former member of the Model T Ford Club, the Cool Time Cruisers, and the Youngstown Rod & Custom Club. He also liked fishing, boating, wildlife, and nearly all outdoor activities. In his younger years, Bob was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America, traveling with his troop out West by train to restore boats.



He was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.



Bob leaves his wife, Mary Lou Cleary Casey, whom he married Dec. 7, 2002; two daughters, Maureen Casey of Boardman and Colleen (David) Grager of Streetsboro; his son, Brian Casey of San Diego; six grandchildren, David (Dr. Amanda Fehlbaum) Grager, Corey Casey, Evan Grager, Charles Grager, Olivia Wamsley, and Katherine Wamsley; and three sisters, Ellen Hyland of Liberty Township, Edna Zaitzew of Boardman, and Elizabeth Kouttab of Gainesville, Virginia.



Mr. Casey also leaves two stepdaughters, Karen DaGrava of Baltimore, Md. and Deb (Brian) Riley of Alexandria, Va.; seven step-grandchildren, Kaitlin DaGrava, Brandon DaGrava, Sarah Riley, Sophia DaGrava, Ethan Riley, Ryan DaGrava, and Tucker Riley; four step-great-grandchildren, Treycen, Landyn, Madeline “Scout,” and Xander; Dale Wamsley, who was like to a son to Bob; and many nieces, nephews, and godchildren whom he loved dearly.



His first wife, Marie Elena Gura Casey, whom he married Sept. 11, 1965, passed away, Nov. 5, 1993. His father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lawrence C. and Olga Kimack Gura are also deceased.



Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 11, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.



Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m., Saturday, June 12, at the funeral home, and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated 10 a.m. at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Ave., Youngstown.



To those unable to pay their respects in person, or are uncomfortable doing so, please keep Bob and his family in your thoughts and prayers.



Committal services with military honors will follow the church service, and will be at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.



Bob’s family offers a special thank you to Paula West from Visiting Angels, and to his grandson, Corey, both who were Bob’s caregivers.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s name to Hospice House, in care of Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512; or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research through https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give