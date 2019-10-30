Robert E. “Butch” Martin, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. “Butch” Martin, 72, passed away Wednesday morning, October 30, 2019, at Hospice House following a brief illness.

Robert was born Aug. 24, 1947, in Oxford and was a son of the late Ben and June Barrow Martin.

He was a graduate of Talawanda High School in Oxford and attended nearby Miami University for a time.

Butch came to the Youngstown area in the 1960s to work for General Motors at the Lordstown Plant, where he was employed for 35 years before retiring in 2000.

He was a member and former trustee of UAW Local No. 1714 and was a member of the Coon Hunters Club in Ellsworth. He also belonged to the Argus Lodge No. 545 F&AM in Canfield and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 3298 in Austintown.

A baptized Catholic, Mr. Martin enjoyed attending Mass at the Carmelite Monastery. He also immensely enjoyed playing softball.

He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Becky Martin of Austintown and Aubrey Martin (fiancé Benjamin Reese) of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Kayti (Jonathan) Miller and Athena Haluska; a great-granddaughter, Scarlette; a brother, Donald (Ricki) Martin and two nephews, Jon and Erik Martin.

Besides his parents, Butch was preceded in death by a nephew, Brian Martin.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Butch’s Life from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a Masonic Service will be held at 6:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Butch’s name to Falcon Animal Rescue, 6520 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown, OH 44515; or to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510.