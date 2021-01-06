Robert E. Beckett, Sr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. “Bob” Beckett, Sr., 70, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, January 3, 2021, at Omni Manor Health Care Center in Youngstown, with grandsons, Dustin and Austin, who followed his footsteps into the military, by his side.



Robert was born September 15, 1950, in Youngstown, a son of Carl Beckett and Caroline Eitemiller Beckett and lived most of his life here in the Mahoning Valley.



He was a 1969 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and worked for Wean United, Austintown Tool & Die and retired from Vinylume in Austintown.



In his mid-30s in 1985, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served aboard the USS Iowa (BB-61) Lead Battleship, spent four years in active duty, and was honorably discharged in 1989. Bob then spent four years serving in the U.S. Navy Reserves, until 1993.



He was a volunteer firefighter for Austintown Township in the 1990s.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Moose Lodge, and was a member of the Saxon Club.

Bob enjoyed the Canfield Fair and spending time by the ocean. In his younger days, he coached his sons’ soccer and baseball teams.



He was a member of Four Mile Run Christian Church in Austintown.



Mr. Beckett is survived by his father, Carl Beckett of Austintown; two sons, Robb Beckett (Angi) of Alliance and John M. Beckett and his wife, Sharon (who was Bob’s “favorite” daughter-in-law), of Niles; five grandchildren, Dustin Beckett and Austin (Erika) Beckett and Jaden, Jared and Emilee; six siblings, Carol (David) Ripple, Gary (Diane) Beckett, Carl III (Vicki) Beckett, Peggy Storti, Barb (Lynn) Pugh and Jimmy (Marcie) Beckett; his very close friend, Betty Manns and many nieces and nephews.



Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Caroline; two infant brothers, David and Earl; a brother, Rick; a sister, Cathy and his former wife, Charlotte.



Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Four Mile Run Christian Church, 701 N. Four Mile Run Road, Austintown, where a memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. If attending the visitation or service, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Bob and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

