Robert D. Evans, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert D. Evans, 68, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, December 26, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by his loving family after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer.

Robert was born on March 24, 1951, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, the third son of the late Charles and Marie Couillard Evans.

He moved with his family to Hubbard as a child and graduated from Hubbard High School in 1969.

After high school, he proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force and was stationed at Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota.

After his honorable discharge, Robert returned to the area and was a proud member of the Teamsters, driving trucks for several local companies, including Preston Trucking and Consolidated Freightways.

Mr. Evans truly loved the game of golf and after his retirement from trucking he worked in the golf shop at Mahoning Country Club, where he made many great friends. He was also a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Miami Dolphins.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, the former Nancy Root Chizmar, whom he married August 2, 1986; three children, Stephen (Erin) Evans of Davie, Florida, Tracie (Jason) Snyder of Springfield and Michelle (Frank) Mascara of Austintown; three grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Samantha Colon, Jessica Rector and Jackson Evans and two brothers, James (Arlene) Evans and Daniel Evans.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road in Youngstown.

Funeral services will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, Robert requests donations to the American Cancer Society for pancreatic cancer research.

His family wishes to thank the staff of St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for the compassionate care provided to Robert and his family.