Robert D. DiFabio, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert D. “Bob” DiFabio, 55, passed away late Sunday evening, February 21, 2021, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Robert was born May 27, 1965, in Youngstown, the son of Robert V. DiFabio and Mary Katherine Hollander DiFabio and lived his life in this area.

He was a 1983 graduate of Poland High School and then earned an associates degree from the Electronics Institute of Cleveland.

Bob worked as a heavy machine operator at Marucci and Gaffney Excavating Company in Youngstown.

Mr. DiFabio liked to bowl and play golf and he loved his children immensely. He loved vacations with “his girls,” enjoying trips to Disney World, Universal Studios and Cocoa Beach in Florida. Known for having an adventurous spirit, he also loved the Great Smokey Mountains, zip-lining and whitewater rafting.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica in Youngstown.

Bob leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Shelly Winebold DiFabio, whom he married April 27, 2002; three daughters, Brianna, Arianna and Julianna; his father, Robert of Poland; two sisters, Elvera (Bob) Cole of Poland and Gloria (Frank) Vallinger of Poland; a brother, Dino DiFabio of New Middletown; his mother-in-law, Karen Winebold of Austintown; a sister-in-law, Tracy (Jim) Elko of Austintown; many nieces and nephews and many extended family members.

Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Katherine; his father-in-law, Charles Winebold and a niece, Jennifer Elko.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 26, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road in Youngstown.

All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Saturday, February 27, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica, 345 Via Mt. Carmel Avenue, Youngstown.

If attending the visitation or Mass, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Bob and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, because of Bob’s untimely passing, please consider donating to the DiFabio family to help with final expenses, through the funeral home’s website.