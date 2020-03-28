Robert Bruce Riley, Sr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Bruce Riley, Sr., 89, passed away early Wednesday morning, March 25, 2020, at The Woodlands at Austinwoods.

Robert was born September 28, 1930, in Youngstown, a son of the late Ernest Mae Schuyler Riley and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of South High School and earned a two year degree in engineering from Youngstown State University.

Mr. Riley worked for Youngstown Sheet & Tube for 12 years, where he was voted the mill’s “engineer of the year.” He then worked for 38 years for the Cafaro Company and retired in 2002 as the company’s director of operations.

Robert served in the U.S. Navy Reserves for 16 years and was a Naval Instructor in Youngstown.

He was formerly on the board of directors at The Youngstown Playhouse and served on the board of Goodwill Industries.

He was of the Presbyterian faith.

Mr. Riley leaves his wife of 37 years, Mary Ann Popovich Riley, whom he married August 9, 1982; four sons, Robert B. Riley Jr. of North Jackson, David Riley of Phoenix, John A. Riley of Youngstown and Marc (Melissa) Riley of Fort Lauderdale; grandchildren, Nicholas, Michael, Julia and Elizabeth Riley; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Danica and Thomas Stanley Riley; a sister, Marilyn (Ralph) Seidner of Salem.

Sister, Eileen Mae Schuyler Cook and a grandson, Howard Riley, are deceased.

Because of the current virus pandemic, there will be no calling hours and private committal will take place at the Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown

Arrangements were entrusted Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

