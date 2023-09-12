AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Rompf, 83, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023, at his home, with his family by his side.

Robert was born September 21, 1939, in Cleveland, a son of the late William and Ruth Wendland Rompf, and came to the Youngstown area in the early 1970’s.

He was a 1957 graduate of Lutheran High School in Cleveland and proudly served in the Army Reserves.

Bob worked as a tool and die maker at Fisher Body until he relocated to North Jackson. Bob then went to work for General Motors Lordstown for over 30 years.

Mr. Rompf was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in North Jackson and was very active within the church, as an elder and head elder.

He enjoyed gardening, collecting and building model trains, visiting amusement parks, and cars, especially his antique Cadillacs, but most importantly, Bob enjoyed spending time with his family.

Bob leaves to cherish his memory his three daughters, Sharon (Brian) Beamer of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Linda (James) Miller of Berlin Center and Nancy (Dan) Rocco of Austintown; a son, Robert (Tina) Rompf of Cuyahoga Falls; six grandchildren, Andrew, Alexis, Joshua, Kyle, Emily and Robert and a sister-in-law, Laurie (Robert) Norfolk of Berea.

Robert will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His wife of 64 years, Joan B. Tonsing Rompf, whom he married October 4, 1958 passed away September 23, 2022.

Besides his wife and parents, a sister Roberta Smith preceded Robert in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church 1110 N. Salem Warren Rd., North Jackson where funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at North Jackson Cemetery where Bob will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife.

In lieu of flowers, Robert’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.