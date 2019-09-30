Robert “Bob” McDonough, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert McDonough, 82, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 28, 2019, at Beeghly Oaks in Boardman, following a brief illness.

Bob was born April 7, 1937, in Youngstown, a son of the late Ralph and Barbara Sibbet McDonough and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1955 graduate of South High School and was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

In his younger years, Mr. McDonough worked for Youngstown Steel Door. More recently, he did administrative work and managed the thrift store for the St. Vincent DePaul Society in Youngstown for 20 years, retiring in 2008.

A devout Catholic, Bob was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, artistic painting, golf, reading and was a loyal supporter of Youngstown State University athletics, especially women’s basketball.

Bob was very proud of his Irish heritage and was also a huge supporter of Ursuline High School and of Notre Dame University.

He leaves to cherish his memory his grandson, Charles R. Housteau III and his wife, Amanda, of Boardman; his great-grandson, Jack Charles Housteau; a brother, Ralph (Peggy) McDonough of Canfield; a sister, Barbara McDonough of North Jackson; many nieces, nephews and many extended family members.

Bob’s wife of 56 years, Mildred A. “Millie” Krotky McDonough, whom he married February 19, 1962, passed away April 6, 2018. A daughter, Kelly M. Housteau and a son-in-law, Charles R. Housteau, Jr., are also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Committal will take place Thursday, October 3, at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s name to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, P.O. Box 224, Youngstown, OH 44501.

