Robert Arroyo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberto “Robert” Arroyo Padilla, 71, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, May 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, after an amazing battle of will and strength with MDS and other complications.



Robert was born May 14, 1949, in Puerto Rico, the sixth of 16 children born to Teodoro Arroyo and Rosa Arroyo. He moved with his family to Youngstown in the early 1950s when he was four and lived the remainder of his life in the city he so dearly loved.



Robert graduated in 1968 from South High School.

He was a carpenter by trade, but he was also a man overflowing with many other talents and successes. A self-made man, if there was something he wanted to do, he taught himself and if there was a business he wanted to start, he figured it out. This was part of his brilliance.



As a carpenter, Robert won the bid to build the Poland Library, an accomplishment he was most proud of. As a businessman, Robert purchased the historic B&O Station and turned it into a banquet hall in downtown Youngstown, where he was able to bring happiness and joy to the community through weddings, graduations and other community gatherings.



Robert was also a musician and a lover of antiquing who turned older pieces into refinished beauties of art.



Over his lifetime Robert owned many businesses, but his first commitment in life was to his family and second to his community. Robert was a bright light of joy, always willing and able to help his family, his friends and neighbors and even strangers in need, as this was his true calling by God.



He was a devout man of faith who loved God; at the end of his time here on earth, he was given the beauty of peace from Christ by finding a personal relationship with Him through the cross.



Robert leaves to cherish his memory his six children, Laura (Jason) Rupe of Bradenton, Florida, Mariah Mramor of Chandler, Arizona, Jolene (Edward) Baldado of Youngstown, Randall (Shanel) Arroyo of Orlando, Florida, Sandi (Jimmy Hughes, Jr.) Cassile-Arroyo of Youngstown and Erik (Catherine) Arroyo of Youngstown; 12 grandchildren, Laura, Julianna, Alison, Elle, Peyton, Teodoro, Liam, Jase, Elaina, Ana, Aria and Ellie; 14 brothers and sisters; his closest cousin and best friend, Luis “Bobby” Arroyo; many extended family members and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Michele; a brother, Michael and his parents, Teodoro and Rosa Arroyo.



Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the funeral home.

a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 1410 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown.

If attending the gathering or the Mass, please follow all current health and safety guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please keep Robert and his family in your prayers.



In lieu of flowers, Robert’s family is requesting monetary donations be made to his family to help with final expenses.

From the Holy Spirit: Life! “Your body is a temple where the Holy Spirit lives. The Holy Spirit is in you and is a gift from God. You are not your own, you were bought at a price. Therefore, honor God with your body.”

1 Corinthians 6:19

