Robert A. Stock, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Stock, 63, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, October 14, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with his family by his side, following a period of declining health.

Robert was born May 6, 1957, in Youngstown, a son of Robert “Bob” Stock and Loretta Stock and lived his entire life in the area.

He was raised in Boardman and was a 1975 graduate of Boardman High School.

Mr. Stock worked as a truck driver for Contract Freighters Inc. for several years.

Robert enjoyed watching NASCAR and The Food Network, especially the show, “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives” and he loved caring for his best friends, his cats, “Anthony” and “Johnny.”

He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown.

He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Courtney P. Stock (Angelo Villone) of Youngstown; his mother, Loretta Stock of Canfield; his brother, Marty (JoAnn) Stock of Boardman; any many extended family members.

His father, Bob; a son, Craig Stock; and his former wife, Robin Viets Stock, are deceased.

There are no calling hours. A private celebration of life gathering will be held Sunday afternoon, October 18, 2020.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

To send flowers to Robert’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 18, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

More stories from WKBN.com: