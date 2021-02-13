Robert A. “Millsy” Mills, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. “Bob” Mills Jr., 50, passed away early Friday evening, February 5, 2021, following an extended illness.

Robert, who was also known to family as “Bobby” and to friends as “Millsy,” was born April 22, 1970, in Youngstown, a son of Robert A. Mills, Sr. and Connie Price Mills and lived his life in this area.

He was a 1988 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and of Choffin Career Center and he worked in the construction industry for many years. He liked working with his hands and more recently he really enjoyed yardwork and landscaping.

Mr. Mills enjoyed playing baseball in his younger years, and played on teams coached by his father. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was well-regarded as a fun and very likable person.

Millsy was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns.

He is survived by three children, twin daughters, Krysta and Kayla Mills, both of Austintown and son, Dylan Mills of Boardman; his mother, Connie Mills, with whom he made his home; four siblings, Keven M. Mills of Sarasota, Florida, twins, John P. Mills and Michelle M. Mills, both of Boardman and Jennifer L. Mills of Boardman and a niece and nephew, who were very close to Bobby, Emma and William.

His father, Bob, Sr., passed away in October of 2020.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Services will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the funeral home.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family and attending the service. To those who cannot attend the visitation or service, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Bobby and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

