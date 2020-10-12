Robert A. Mills, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. “Bob” Mills, 70, passed away Monday afternoon, October 5, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital following a brief illness.

Robert was born June 20, 1950, in Youngstown, a son of the late Robert and Alice Dressel Mills and lived his life in this area.

He was a graduate of South High School and served in the United States Marine Corps in Vietnam during the war.

Bob was a firefighter for the City of Youngstown Fire Department, from 1975 until he retired in 2002.

Mr. Mills enjoyed fishing and boating, coaching his sons’ baseball teams, spending time with his family and friends and he especially enjoyed his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 51 years, Connie Price Mills, whom he married October 24, 1969; five children, Robert A. Mills, Jr. of Boardman, Keven M. Mills of Sarasota, Florida, twins, John P. Mills and Michelle M. Mills, both of Boardman and Jennifer L. Mills of Boardman and five grandchildren, Krysta, Kayla, Dylan, Emma and William.

Three sisters, Sally Crawford, Donna Rogers and Betty Baraducci, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from Noon – 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 12, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where services will take place at 1:00 p.m. Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family and attending the service. To those who cannot attend the visitation or service, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Bob and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal services with military honors will follow the funeral home service, and will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 13 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

