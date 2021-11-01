Robert A. Korandovich, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. “Bob” Korandovich, 81, lifelong resident of the city’s west side, passed away early Friday morning, October 29, 2021, at his home.



Bob was born May 5, 1940, in Youngstown and was a son of the late Peter and Mary Moritz Korandovich.



He graduated in 1958 from Chaney High School and was a proud U.S. Army veteran. Bob also served for a time in the Army Reserves after his honorable discharge from active duty.





Mr. Korandovich had great skill as a self-taught machinist and worked for Wean Industries and then for Danili Industries, where he traveled the world for the company because of his expertise.



Bob was an avid classic car enthusiast and was very proud of his 1972 Chevelle SS 454. He enjoyed yardwork, his grandchildren and spending time at his condo in Vero Beach, Florida.



He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown.



Bob leaves his wife of 59 years, Mary C. Knapik Korandovich, whom he married on his birthday in 1962; his son, Robert J. (Lisa) Korandovich of Columbus; his daughter, Christine M. (Kevin) Rexroad of Orlando, Florida; six grandchildren, Collin, Grace, Donovan, Aiden, Luke and Joel and a sister, Dolores Leskovec of Girard.



Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 3, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m.



Committal will follow the funeral home services and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.



Memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s name to Catholic Charities.



