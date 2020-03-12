Robert A. Ipe, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Ipe, 73, passed away Monday evening, March 9, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Robert was born June 20, 1946, in Youngstown, and was a son of the late Byron C. and Mildred Finzel Ipe.

He grew up in this area and moved to Akron in 1969 as a young man to join the Akron Police Department.

Bob was a 1964 graduate of Boardman High School, worked briefly at Republic Steel and was a proud United States Army veteran.

After moving to Akron, he worked as a patrolman in the police department and later as a detective for 28 years, retiring in 1998. Bob greatly loved his job and the friends he made throughout his career and he was a member of the F.O.P.

He loved to visit his grandmother’s farm for family reunions. The farmland was later donated and named Ipe Field to be used as part of the city park system, so families and children could continue to use and enjoy the land as the Ipe family once did.

Family was very important to Bob and he loved every minute spent with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed trips to Kings Island, supporting his children at their many sporting events and being outdoors. He was also an avid fan of Ohio State Football and enjoyed visiting the campus for games. Mr. Ipe was also a big supporter of his alma mater and would often times travel to Boardman for Friday night football games, not only for the football but also for the band.

Bob leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 48 years, Patricia Sgambati Ipe, whom he married September 18, 1971; two sons, Erich (Kellee) Ipe of Cuyahoga Falls and Jonathan (Rachel) Ipe of Rome, Georgia; five grandchildren, Owen, Natalie, Isabella, Colten and Amilia Ipe; a sister-in-law, Rosemarie (Rocco) Parillo of Girard; nieces and nephews, Mary Jo Parillo-Orsini of Girard, Tina (Carl) Culp of Girard and Joseph (Lucia) Parillo of Boardman, many extended family members and many friends.

Bob will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A sister, Patricia Ragan; his father-in-law, Floyd Sgambati; his mother-in-law, Josephine Sgambati and a brother-in-law, Spec 4 Paul Sgambati, preceded Bob in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, in Girard.

Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home.

Interment with military honors will follow at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Bob’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Ohio Veterans Memorial Park, 8005 S. Cleveland Massillon Road, Clinton, OH 44216 or to the Kaderly Foundation, 4928 Encino Drive, New Franklin, OH 44319.

