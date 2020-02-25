Rita M. Flora, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita M. Flora, 86, passed away early Monday morning, February 24, 2019, at Austintown Health Care, following a long and active life.

Rita was born February 22, 1932, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Anthony and Madeline Ferraro Agnone and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School and later of Trumbull Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.

She was a registered nurse for 55 years, beginning her career in Akron before working at the former Southside Hospital in Youngstown. Rita then transitioned to private practice with Dr. F.W. Dunlea and with OCCA.

She was an active member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown, where she was a reader at Mass and a Eucharistic Minister. She also volunteered her time at the church festivals and popular fish dinners.

Rita leaves two sons, Mark (Debora) Flora and Gregory Flora, each of Youngstown; four grandchildren, Kevin (Tammy), Corrin (Phil), Michael and Christopher and many extended family members.

Mrs. Flora’s loving husband, Richard J. Flora, passed away December 20, 2017.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 27, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m., Friday, February 28, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown.

She will be laid to rest at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, next to her husband, at a later date.

Rita’s family suggests that memorial contributions may be made in her name to the St. Brendan Church Memorial Fund.

