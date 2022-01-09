GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rick” Honaker, 74, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by his family.

Richard was born September 2, 1947, in East Liverpool, a son of Denver and Alice Coughlin Honaker.

He graduated in 1965 from Morristown High School in Tennessee and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in education from Central Michigan University.

Richard retired from Vallourec, where he was a maintenance supervisor in the Pipe Mill.

Richard was an avid reader, loved crossword puzzles and golf and was a wealth of knowledge about many things in life.

He proudly served in Vietnam as a member of the United States Army.

Mr. Honaker was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Richard leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 27 years, Tina, whom he married January 28, 1994; a daughter, Theresa Honaker of Pittsburgh; two grandchildren, Dominik and Denver of Illinois; sisters, Ruth Ann Hayes of Arizona and Mary Patricia (Glenn) Cover of Stow; brother-in-law Garry Vought; sisters-in-law, Helen Honaker, Peggy Brewer and a niece, Lisa Kuty (fiancé, Dave Laughlin).

Rick was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Ronald, Joseph and James Kevin Honaker; a sister, Donna Jean Vought and his father and mother-in-law, Tony and Louise Rosace.

Richard will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 South State Street, Girard.

A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 12:00 Noon, with Monsignor John Zuraw, officiating, at St. Rose Church, 48 East Main Street, Girard.

Interment with military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

