Richard P. “Dick” Ferguson, Sr., Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard P. “Dick” Ferguson Sr., 82, passed away Wednesday morning, January 20, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital from complications of Covid-19.
Richard was born December 19, 1938, in Youngstown, a son of the late Alvin Richard Ferguson and Ruth James Ferguson and was a graduate of South High School.
He lived both in Youngstown and in Daytona Beach, Florida, which he eventually called home.
He served in the U.S. Army during the late 1950s after graduating high school.
He was a true car and motorcycle enthusiast and was very mechanically-inclined and he made vehicles and engines his career. He was a trailer mechanic for Youngstown Carthage and was the owner/operator of J&D Trucking for a time. He also co-owned and operated Woodland Auto Sales & Service with his son on Youngstown’s south side for many years.
Dick loved building, re-building, and driving roadsters and he was a big NASCAR fan who enjoyed going to the Daytona International Speedway.
Mr. Ferguson was of the Catholic faith.
He will always be remembered for his outgoing personality and as a true people person who truly enjoyed his life. He immensely enjoyed socializing with his large circle of friends.
Dick leaves to cherish his memory his son, Richard P., Jr. (Lisa) Ferguson of Canfield and the couple’s daughter, Sloan Ferguson; his daughter, Chris Ferguson (Valerie) of Arizona and their children, Sheena, Ian, Liam and Sydney; two great-grandchildren, Bellamy and Avery; a sister, Florence (Bernard) Anderson of Canfield and a sister-in-law, Cathy Ferguson of Poland.
Dick’s wife of over 60 years, the love of his life, Joyce Baier Ferguson, whom he married April 18, 1959, passed away January 1, 2020. While they were married, the couple was truly inseparable. Besides his wife, a son, William Ferguson, is deceased. His brother, James Ferguson, passed away January 22, 2021.
Because of the current pandemic, there will be no public calling hours or funeral services but a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Please keep Dick and his family in your thoughts and prayers.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.
A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.