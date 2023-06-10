YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Jerome “Jerry” Hames, Sr., 86, of the city’s west side, passed away Wednesday evening, June 7, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Richard, who was affectionately known as Jerry or Big Rich, was born on Easter morning, April 24, 1938, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a son of the late George and Margaret Hyjuric Hames and came to the Youngstown area as a child.

Jerry worked at Modern Alloys Welding, a business his father-in-law, John Parent and Lou Stark founded. This is where Jerry learned to weld and was taught by his father in law. Jerry then went to work for Spencer Tool and Die and later worked for General Motors Lordstown as a welder in the fabricating plant on the third shift for 30 years before retiring in 2001.

Mr. Hames was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown.

He was a member of the New Middletown Farmers and Sportsman Club since 1996. Over the years, Jerry was in charge of many functions and activities in the club. He ran the turkey shoot with his son in law and grandson, Mark for many years and also helped with the annual ox roasts.

Big Rich was a scuba diving instructor for the Mahoning County Sheriff for many years and greatly enjoyed driving his stock car at the Canfield Fair every year. Everyone knew Big Rich was driving the purple car with lucky number seven each and every time he raced.

Jerry leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 67 years, Patricia M. Parent Hames, whom he married November 28, 1955, in Columbia, South Carolina; his daughter, Mary Lou (Mike) Sullivan of Youngstown; his son, Joseph (Christine) Hames of Ellsworth; eight grandchildren, Michael F. Sullivan, Mark Sullivan, Alexandra (Robert) Wilson, Ian (Becca) Hames, Heather Shinkle, Nicole Feaster, Amber Skiles and R.J. Haines; 12 great-grandchildren, Michael, Sean and Emily Sullivan, Grace and Ryan Hames, Zuco Wilson, Cash Skiles, Ella, Gavin, Langstown, Dax and Rhett Shinkle; two nephews, Bob and Jeff Hames and a niece, Wendy Harris.

Big Rich will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A son, Richard J. Hames, Jr.; a brother, Robert Hames and a sister, Beverly Kostura preceded Jerry in death.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a prayer service will be held at 3:00 p.m.

Family and friends may gather again on Monday, June 12, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.