Richard J. Baldwin, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard J. Baldwin, 89, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, February 19, 2021, at Burton Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Burton.

Richard was born March 24, 1931, in Youngstown and was a son of the late George and Teresa Cronin Baldwin.

He attended The Rayen School, earned a GED while serving in the U.S. military and lived most of his life in the Mahoning Valley.

Richard proudly served in the Marine Corps for four years, enlisting March 31, 1948 and was a corporal in the Corps during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged from military service on March 30, 1952 and was a recipient of the Purple Heart.

Mr. Baldwin worked for U.S. Steel, Ohio Works for 30 years as a conductor on its railroad, retiring in 1980.

Richard loved animals and enjoyed swimming and going to the YMCA. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates and enjoyed frequent trips with his two sons to Washington D.C.

He was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Youngstown.

Richard leaves two sons, Richard T. (Paulette) Baldwin of Canfield and Robert J. (Marie) Baldwin of Poland; two daughters, Barbara Ann (Robert) Smith of Austintown and Linda Jean (Donald) Tankovich of Canfield; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; Bonnie, his dog and Pumpkin, his cat.

His first wife, Mary Lou Griffith Baldwin, whom he married in 1952, passed away October 6, 1983. His second wife, Joyce Baldwin, passed away May 19, 2018. A daughter, Sandra Rae Allison and three sisters, Georgette, Laurel and Joan, are also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown. Family and friends may also call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Concordia Lutheran Church, 125 N. Brockway Avenue, Youngstown, where funeral services with a military tribute will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family and attending the visitation or service. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Richard and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal services will take place at a later date and will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

Due to his keen interest in helping animals, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Baldwin’s name the donor’s favorite animal charity organization.

To send flowers to Richard’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.