Richard H. Dodds, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard H. Dodds, 95, of the city’s West Side, passed away peacefully early Thursday afternoon, October 15, 2020, at Omni West Assisted Living in Youngstown.

Richard was born June 26, 1925, in Saginaw, Michigan and was the son of the late Harold L. and Sadie V. Davis Dodds.

He came to Youngstown as a child with his family and then moved back to Michigan before returning to live in Youngstown for good after his marriage in 1950.

He proudly served for four years in the United States Navy with the Seabees, including a two-year stint in the Aleutian Islands during World War II.

Mr. Dodds was a skilled craftsman in many trades and was self-employed most of his life in the home improvement industry, retiring in 2003.

He was well-known for always “looking dapper” and for his witty sense of humor. Richard enjoyed gambling very much and playing blackjack, betting horses, going to casinos, and dabbling in off-shore wagering. Richard also loved animals, and supported animal rights and many animal-related worthy causes.

He was of the Catholic faith.

Richard leaves three children, Sherron (David) Jackson of Youngstown, Richard Dodds of Columbus and Robin Gabriel of Youngstown; four grandchildren, Ashley (Lori) Veisz, Aaron Jackson, Eric (Lindsay) Dodds and Jarrod (Lanie) Dodds; a brother, Thomas (Becky) Dodds of Fort Lauderdale; his companion and friend of many years, Diane Hankins; six great-grandchildren; five nieces and nephews.

His wife, Sallie Taylor Dodds, whom he married February 18, 1950, passed away December 27, 1975. Besides his wife a granddaughter, Taylor Veisz; a son-in-law, Donald Gabriel, preceded Richard in death.

Per Richard’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard’s name to Down Syndrome Association of the Valley through or to Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: