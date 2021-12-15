WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard G. Razum, 75, passed away early Saturday morning, December 11, 2021 surrounded by his family at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.



Richard, who was affectionately known as Rich, was born October 10, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Mary Rusbacky Razum and was a lifelong area resident.

Rich celebrated a second birthday on August 28, 2014 following a double organ transplant at the Cleveland Clinic. His life was extended due to the generosity of an unknown organ donor.



Rich attended Sts. Cyril and Methodius grade school and was a 1964 graduate of Ursuline High School. He then spent four years at St. Gregory Seminary in Cincinnati. Rich later graduated from Youngstown State University in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration.

He worked at General Motors, Lordstown for 35 years before retiring in 2001.



Rich was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard and a fourth degree member and past president of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of AA in Warren for many years, an organization which he said helped save his life.



Rich enjoyed playing golf and poker but his greatest joy in life was his family. He especially enjoyed the time he spent with his grandchildren.



Rich leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 49 years, Mary Ann Fabian Razum whom he married October 28, 1972; his son, Rick (Jamie) Razum of Geneva, Illinois; two grandchildren, Graham and Ruby Razum; two sisters, twins, Jean (Larry) Richards of Cortland and Jayne Willis of Florida; a brother-in-law, Louis Corsetti of Long Island, New York and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.



Rich will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Rich was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Corsetti and his brother-in-law, Donald Willis.



Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, Richard’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Rose School.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.