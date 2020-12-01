Richard E. Vinkler, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard E. Vinkler, 79, passed away unexpectedly late Saturday afternoon, November 28, 2020, at his home.



Richard was born February 7, 1941, in Youngstown, a son of the late Stephen and Mary Vinkler and was a lifelong area resident.



He was a 1960 graduate of Springfield High School and was the owner/operator of the New Springfield Inn. He also worked for a time for Tamco Industries and for Youngstown Steel Door.



Richard enjoyed car shows and NASCAR and he was a big fan of race car driver, Ryan Blaney. He was also an avid fan of the Springfield High School Tigers football and basketball teams. Richard enjoyed spending time socializing at the Dom Cheff Barber Shop in Austintown. He loved animals, and he loved spending time with his family.



Mr. Vinkler and his wife lovingly raised and cared for grandchildren, Jeanine, Chad and JJ and he will always be remembered as a selfless and fun-loving true gentleman.



Richard’s beloved wife of 42 years, Erina C. “Irene” Notareschi Vinkler, whom he married February 27, 1971, passed away September 14, 2013. A grandson, Jon “JJ” Lopac; two brothers, Steve and Jim Vinkler and a sister-in-law, Charlene Vinkler, are also deceased.



Richard was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.



He is survived by two grandsons, Aaron (Kim) Svabik of Goodyear, Arizona and Chad Lopac of Canfield; a beloved granddaughter, Jeanine (Doug) Miller, who was his caregiver and with whom he made his home; six great-grandsons, Riley and Brandon Lopac, Devin and Cody Lopac and Andrew and Joshua Svabik; a great-granddaughter, Zoe (Sean) Rogers; a stepdaughter, Theresa (John) Cannon of Boardman; a stepson, John (Shirley) Lopac of Youngstown; a sister-in-law, Trudy Vinkler of Austintown and many nieces and nephews.



Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. If paying respects to the family, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines.

To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Richard and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

