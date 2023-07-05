YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Richard E. Boughner, 82, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 1, 2023, surrounded by his family following a very brief illness.

Richard was born November 18, 1940 in Youngstown, a son of the late Jesse and Ann Galkus Boughner, and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1958 graduate of East High School.

After graduation, Richard worked for CSX Railroad as a brakeman and engineer for 40 years and retired in 2003

Richard amassed an amazing model train collection and was an exceptionally talented self taught carpenter. He would make his own tools when one could not be purchased and enjoyed woodworking. He also enjoyed fishing, working on cars, spending time at Panera with fellow railroad retirees and most of all, Richard enjoyed traveling to visit his children and grandchildren and spending time with his family.

Richard met his future wife, Barbara Hripko, while ice skating in Mill Creek Park in 1958. They were married May 1, 1965 in St. Brendan Church and recently celebrated 58 years of marriage.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; three children, Debbie Smith (Gregg Sturrus) of Ellsworth, Cindy (David) Kritzell of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania and Jennifer (Jeffrey) Galvin of Clover, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Justin, Taylor and Noah Smith and Andrew Kritzell; a sister, Margie Matovich of Niles and many extended family members and friends.

Besides his parents, three brothers, Jessie, Robert and Jimmy Boughner; two sisters, Patty Collins and Cathy Curry; a half-brother and six half-sisters, also preceded Richard in death.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, Richard’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley via their website or by mailing to 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.