Richard Dennis Mazza Flaviani, Girard, Ohio – Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Dennis Mazza Flaviani, 27, passed away early Wednesday morning, August 14, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a lifelong battle with kidney disease.

Richard, who was affectionately known as “Flav,” was born August 27, 1991, in Youngstown, a son of Ken Flaviani and Denise Mazza Bennett and he lived his life in the area.

He greatly enjoyed making music, rapping, racing RC cars, collecting Pokemon cards and spending time with his family and friends.

Richard was a very generous and giving young man. He would help others in need, never asking for anything in return and he oftentimes would purchase gas cards and blankets for friends undergoing dialysis treatments.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Denise (Barbara) Bennett of Mineral Ridge; a sister, Laura Davis of Duluth, Georgia; a brother, Chaz Davis (girlfriend, Melissa Misier), with whom he made his home; his stepmother, Tracie Davis of Mineral Ridge; a brother, Justin McCauley of Austintown; a sister, Jessica McCauley of Niles; grandparents, Cecelia Flaviani, Richard J. Mazza and Dennis and Marie Roller; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family members and his beloved dog, Maycee May.

Richard will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His “dad,” Chuck Davis and his grandfather, Alfred Flaviani, preceded Richard in death.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 19, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard, where funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Richard’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard, OH 44420, to help with final expenses. Also, donations of blankets and gas cards may be made to Richard’s mother so she may distribute these gifts in Richard’s name to his fellow dialysis patients.

