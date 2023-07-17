AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard C. Kovach, 83, passed away peacefully, Friday morning, July 14, 2023, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

Richard was born July 20, 1939, in Youngstown, a son of the late Frank and Mildred Kovach Kovach and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1957 graduate of Chaney High School.

He proudly served in the United States Army and subsequently served in the Army National Guard.

Rich worked as an auto body repairman with Buick Youngstown and Automotive Dynamics for many years before he retired in the early 2000s.

Mr. Kovach was a long-time member of the Hungarian Presbyterian Church.

He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and enjoyed fishing, gardening, bowling, boating and spending time with family and friends.

Richard leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 58 years, Elaine Kravec Kovach, whom he married October 31, 1964; his three daughters, Laurie (Mike) Wolfe of Austintown, Shelly (Dave) Siembieda of Austintown and Deanna (Rodney) Faria of Phoenix, Arizona; ten grandchildren, Richard, Alan, Peter and Joseph Wolfe, Andrew and Ella Siembieda, Dante, Madison, Marisa and Reese Faria; his brother, Frank (BettyJo) Kovach of Austintown; his sister, Dorothy (Jim) Terlecki of Youngstown; two sisters-in-law, Gerry Kravec of Youngstown and Betty Kravec of Canfield and many extended family members and friends.

Rich will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Two sisters, Eleanor DelSignore and Betty Biddle, preceded Richard in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Family and friends may gather from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the funeral home. Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church 4545 New Rd., Austintown.

Interment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 18 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.