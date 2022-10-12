AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Perrine, 88, passed away early Sunday morning, October 9, 2022, at Austinwoods Nursing Center.

Richard was born July 10, 1934, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Alfred D. Perrine and Pearl Null Perrine and lived in the Youngstown area most of his life.

He was a 1953 graduate of Chaney High School.

He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1953 to 1955.

Richard worked as a tool and die maker for Delphi Packard Electric Company for 43 years, retiring in 2007.

He was a member of the IUE Local 717 and the Communication Workers of America.

Richard enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Richard B. (Phillis) Perrine of Austintown; three daughters, Mary (Jeff) Meredith of Asheville, North Carolina, Laura (John) Zendel of Marietta, Georgia and Nancy (Jim) Collins of Cortland; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Richard will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His wife of 57 years, Geraldine L. Bardon Perrine, whom he married September 3, 1955, passed away May 31, 2013.

Per Richard’s request there will be no public calling hours or services. Private graveside services will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park at a later date where Richard will be laid to rest with his beloved wife.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

