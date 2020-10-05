Richard A. “Dick” Centofanti, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. “Dick” Centofanti, 82, passed away Saturday evening, October 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Richard was born June 14, 1938, in Youngstown, a son of the late Bernard and Ann Leone Centofanti and lived his life in this area.

He was a 1957 graduate of East High School and attended landscape design school.

He worked for 43 years in the mailroom for The Youngstown Vindicator, retiring in 2003. Dick also worked as a landscape architect, owning and operating Landscape Art in Austintown.

He was a member of Victory Christian Center in Coitsville Township. A devout Christian, Dick was a student of “the word” and read his bible every day and chose the daily scripture passages that appeared in The Vindicator for the past 30 years.

He enjoyed gardening, reading the newspapers from various cities and he really enjoyed food. Most importantly, he truly enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren.

Dick met the love of his life, his high school sweetheart, “Cookie” Macri, at East High in 1954 and on December 4, 1959, married her and became her husband for the next 60 years.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Cookie Centofanti; as well as three children, Lisa (Brad) Yergan of Canfield, Anthony (Karen) Centofanti of Boardman and John (Lisa) Centofanti of Canfield; Dick also leaves 10 grandchildren, Michael (Kim), Joey (Kelly), Danny (Alisha), Marc (Tayler), Marisa (Luke), Gina, Dante, Tori (Joshua) and Gianna (Giovanni); a great-grandson, Judah and three brothers, Michael (Martha) Centofanti of Mineral Ridge, Bernard Centofanti of Austintown and John (Mary T.) Centofanti of Boardman.

A grandson, Joshua Yergan, is deceased.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 7, at Victory Christian Center, 3899 McCartney Road, Coitsville, where a funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m., with Pastor Jerry Beulah officiating.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family and attending the service.

To those who cannot attend the visitation or service, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Dick and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

To send flowers to Richard’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 6 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: