YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. DelSignore, 78, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Richard was born August 17, 1945, in Warren, one of five children born to the late Floyd and Helen Celovsky DelSignore and was a lifelong resident of Youngstown, residing primarily on the city’s west side.

He was a 1963 graduate of Chaney High School and shortly after graduation, Richard enlisted in the United States Navy. He spent much of his military career serving as a Communication Technician on the USS Jamestown and after several years of service, Richard was a decorated veteran.

On January 17, 1970, Richard married Shelli Houghton. They shared 53 wonderful years together, three children and four grandchildren. Richard was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Along with commitment to family, Richard was a dedicated and respected worker no matter where he hung his hat. He spent several years working as a mailman at US Steel. He also worked in the Coke Plant at Republic Steel and as Head Manager at McDonald’s and Red Barn Restaurants. In his final years before retirement, Richard worked at the YMCA Business Men’s Club (HFD). In this capacity, he became a friendly and welcoming face to many of Youngstown’s prominent businessmen, leaders and political figures.

Despite his distinguished military service and work record, Richard’s greatest accomplishment was his dedicated service as Assistant Director of the Rescue Mission where he provided numerous people with a place to eat, sleep and find comfort. Most importantly, Richard guided many people in prayer and along their path to Jesus Christ.

Richard loved long walks with his dogs, working in his garden and enjoying coffee with his friends, especially Larry and his brother-in-law, Joe.

He had a passion for sharing God’s love by sharing bible tracts; sometimes in person and sometimes by mail. Richard’s sharing of tracts became one of his main hobbies.

Richard’s greatest joy in life was his grandchildren who kept him entertained with board games, TV shows and music. He always looked forward to spending time with them and they always brought a smile to his face.

He will be forever missed by his wife, Shelli; his two sons, Jeffrey (Cate) and Matthew; his daughter, Heather (Jason) McDowell; his four grandchildren, Emily, Gabriella “Gabby,” Lucas “Lukie” and Caleb; his four siblings, Mary Catherine Palumbo, Linda (Joseph) Mazias, Mark (Diane) DelSignore and Francine (Raymond) Melewski and many nieces and nephews.

Per Richard’s request, there are no calling hours scheduled.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of Richard’s life at 4:30 p.m., on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Youngstown Baptist Church 4301 New Road, Youngstown, OH 44515.

In lieu of flowers, Richard’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Youngstown Baptist Church Children’s Bus Ministry.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

Romans 8:28

“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”

