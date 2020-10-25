Rhiannon L. Summerville, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rhiannon L. Summerville, 37, passed away early Friday afternoon, October 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after battling a one-year illness.

Rhiannon was born November 27, 1982 in Warren and was the daughter of Mark E. Summerville and Lori A. Molek Summerville.

She was raised by her mother and her step-dads, John Parrilla and Peter Rapovy and lived most of her life in the Mahoning Valley.

She was a graduate of Girard High School. Rhiannon loved butterflies and truly enjoyed the time being together with her family.

She leaves her mother, Lori A. (Peter J.) Rapovy of Youngstown; her sister, Ciana M. Parrilla (Joe Fabian) of Youngstown; her niece, Emery Fabian; grandmother, Patricia A. Molek of Niles; grandparents, Lawrence A. (Janet) Molek of Leavittsburg; an aunt, Melanie (Mark) Trostle of Maryland; two uncles, Mark (Stephanie) Molek of Florida and Larry Molek, Jr. of Girard and her godmother, Barbara Ozimek of Leavittsburg.

Her father, Mark Summerville; grandparents, Patsy and Martha Parrilla and a great-aunt, Deniel Molek Pavlovich, preceded Rhiannon in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

A private memorial service for the immediate family will follow on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please adhere to all social distancing and health guidelines when interacting with the family and others at the funeral home. To those who cannot attend the visitation, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Rhiannon and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Rhiannon’s family offers special thanks to Denise Deplechian, for all of her support and love and to the staff of St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and of Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley, for the kindness shown and care given to Rhiannon during her illness.

Due to Rhiannon’s untimely passing, her family suggests that anyone who wishes to make a memorial contribution, do so to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

Arrangements are being handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

