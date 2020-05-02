Reverend William J. Loveless, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. William J. Loveless, 71, pastor of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown, passed away at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital Tuesday afternoon, April 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.

“Father Bill” as he was affectionately known to all was born October 17, 1948 in Youngstown and was the first-born son of the late Holland Loveless and Helen Kostelnak Loveless.

He attended Sheridan and Jackson schools and Woodrow Wilson High School in Youngstown, where he graduated in 1966 as the class valedictorian. He then attended Youngstown State University before progressing to St. Gregory Seminary in Cincinnati for his priestly studies.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from St. Gregory’s, he attended Mt. St. Mary’s of the West Seminary, where he earned masters degrees in philosophy and theology.

He was ordained June 7, 1975, by Bishop James W. Malone at St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown, and Father Loveless’s first assignment was as associate pastor at Boardman St Charles Parish.

In 1977, Father Bill was transferred to St. Patrick Parish in Hubbard and also began a three-year term on the diocesan Liturgical Commission. Early in his priesthood he became involved in the Cursillo movement, serving for years as spiritual director for the Youngstown-area Cursillo and as spiritual advisor for Region Three, which includes Eastern Ohio, West Virginia and parts of Pennsylvania and New York.,

In 1982 he became associate pastor of St. Rose Parish in Girard, and in 1985 was named chaplain at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Medical Center. The following year, he was named pro-tem associate pastor and then associate pastor at St. Pius X Parish in Warren. In 1988, he served as pro-tem associate pastor at St. Mary Parish in Newton Falls. Following a leave for graduate study, Father Loveless was named pastor of Holy Rosary Parish in Lowellville. In 1993, he became pastor of St. Pius X Parish in Warren.

Father Loveless became pastor of St. Brendan Parish in 2011, where he served until his untimely passing. Additionally, he served as a member of the diocesan Priest Retirement Board and as administrative secretary for the diocesan Priests Council.

Father Bill is survived by his sister, Susan E. (John) Desko of Austintown; his brother, Michael T. (Colleen) Loveless of Kent, Washington; a nephew, David Desko; four nieces, Katelyn Desko, Sarah (Joseph) Harrison, Megan Loveless and Jennifer Loveless; two great-nephews, Nathanial Desko and Bently Harrison and two great-nieces, Kallie Harrison and Emma Loveless-Sawka.

Because of the current virus pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Brendan Church in Youngstown on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Family, friends and parishioners are invited to gather at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in their vehicles and form a procession line in the St. Brendan Church parking lot (by using the Schenley Avenue entrance) for a drive-by tribute to Father Bill as he leaves the church. All are kindly asked to remain in their vehicles at all times during this farewell to Father Bill.

Private entombment will follow the farewell tribute and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A public Memorial Service will be held at St. Brendan Church at later date. Check back to this website for date and time as details become available.

Memorial contributions may be made in Father Bill’s name to the St. Brendan Church Memorial Fund, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.

