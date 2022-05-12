YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Regis A. Smith, 67, of the city’s west side, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday afternoon, May 10, 2022 at his home.

Regis was born August 4, 1954, in Montgomery, Alabama, a son of the late Fred W. Smith, Sr., and Sarah E. McNelly Smith and came to the Youngstown area as a child.

Regis grew up on the north side of Youngstown and attended St. Edward School. He was a 1972 graduate of The Rayen School where he was a member of the basketball team and the cross country team. Regis subsequently attended Youngstown State University where he was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity.

He worked as a truck driver with CCX retiring after 20 years. Mr. Smith also worked as an umpire for girl’s fast pitch softball and a referee for both volleyball and girl’s basketball.

Mr. Smith was a member of St. Angela Merici Parish where he was an altar server.

He had a great sense of humor and greatly enjoyed telling jokes and bringing a smile to the faces of those around him. Family and friends would affectionately call him “Jimmy” as it was a long running inside joke.

Regis was a proud member of the Youngstown YMCA which he attended daily and played in several handball tournaments throughout his time there.

Regis was also a member of the Youngstown Browns Backers, St. George Lodge Croatian Center and the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3298.

He was a dedicated family man and fan of many Ohio sports teams. He enjoyed the family trips to Geneva On The Lake and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Regis was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians, the Cleveland Browns, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He attended many games with his family and shared a special bond with his wife and daughters through sports. Regis enjoyed attending Cavs games with his daughter, Natalie, Browns games and Wrestling Under the Stars with his daughter, Anita, and Indians games with his wife, Susan.

Regis also enjoyed playing golf and scored two holes in one throughout his career, once at Lakeside golf course and another time at Beaver Meadows.

Regis leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 32 years, Susan Smith, whom he married September 23, 1989. Two daughters, Anita Smith and Natalie Smith, both of Youngstown; two nephews, Derek (Hillary) Smith of Columbiana, and Dylan (Cinthia) Smith of Front Royal, Virginia; a niece, Kiara Sanchez of Front Royal; two great nephews, Ethan and Raphael Smith; two brothers-in-law, Peter (Ann) Smith of Lowellville and Michael (Amy) Smith of Youngstown, and many extended family members and friends.

Regis will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A sister, Cheryl Smith and a brother Fred W. Smith, Jr., preceded Regis in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Family and friends may gather again on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Parish 397 S. Jackson Street, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements are being handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

