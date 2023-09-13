AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Regina M. Miller, 89, formerly of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, Saturday evening, September 9, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Regina, who was affectionately known as “Re” was born July 9, 1934, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Altier DeMarco and was a lifelong area resident, living in Columbiana for a short time. In her heart, Re was always a “west sider.”

She was a 1952 graduate of The Rayen School, and in her younger days, Re worked at Moyers Pants Factory and Truman Cleaners before dedicating her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Miller was an active member of St. Brendan Church. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and also worked the weekly bingo games for many years.

She enjoyed cooking and will always be remembered for her homemade cavatelli and her delicious pasta sauce.

Re enjoyed spending her winters in Florida with her husband, camping at Western Reserve Campgrounds and most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her three children, Joseph (Sande) Miller of Austintown, Dennis Miller of Columbiana and John, Jr. (Christine) Miller of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Lucas and Jessica Miller and many special nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Her husband of 53 years, John “Jack” Miller, Sr., whom she married January 24, 1959, passed away January 25, 2012.

Five siblings, Charles DeMarco, Mike DeMarco, Kay Mitchell, Mary De Lost and Helen Gardner, a brother in law, Ernie Miller and a sister in law Charlotte Begalla also preceded Regina in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at St. Brendan Church 2800 Oakwood Ave., Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Regina will be laid to rest beside her husband.

Re’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the St. Brendan Church Memorial Fund in Re’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.