Raymond L. Wiseman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond L. Wiseman, 80, of the city’s west side, passed away Friday morning, May 29, 2020, at his home.

Raymond was born April 11, 1940, in Youngstown, a son of the late Lloyd and Katherine Marker Wiseman, and was a lifelong area resident.

Ray was a proud United States Army veteran worked at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital in the maintenance department for 49 years, retiring as a maintenance supervisor in 2006.

He was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

Mr. Wiseman enjoyed fishing, bowling, traveling, visiting casinos and playing bingo. Most of all, he enjoyed the time he spent with his family.

Ray leaves to cherish his memory his wife of nearly 56 years, Laura Kawecki Wiseman, whom he married June 13, 1964; seven children, Bridget Wiseman of Youngstown, John (Tina) Wiseman of Barre, Massachusetts, Michael (Kat) Wiseman of Pickerington, Frederick (Ashley) Wiseman of Washington D.C., William Wiseman (fiancée, Casey) of Austintown, Patrick Wiseman of Youngstown and Andrea Wiseman (Joseph Ferrare) of Youngstown; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, George (Marlene) McKelvey, of Youngstown and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

A son, Raymond Wiseman and a sister, Allison Stewart, preceded Raymond in death.

Private calling hours and private funeral services will take place Tuesday afternoon, June 2, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown, with private interment to follow the funeral home services at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

