Raymond E. Gries, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond E. Gries, 73, passed away Thursday morning, January 28, 2021 at Liberty Healthcare Center following a lengthy illness.

Raymond was born December 29, 1947 in Youngstown, the son of the late Eugene and Stella Ryzner Gries and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1966 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and worked for General Motors at the Lordstown Assembly Plant for 31 years, retiring in 2001. Ray served as the international benefits representative for the UAW, a position he was very proud to hold.

An outdoorsman, Ray greatly enjoyed trapshooting, hunting and fishing. He was a fan of the Penn State Nittany Lions sports teams and loved going on cruises. Most of all, Ray enjoyed spending time with his family and especially with his grandchildren.

Mr. Gries was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard. He was also a member of the Amateur Trap Shooting Association.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Geraldine Zelanka Gries, whom he married September 19, 1968; three children, Pamela (Mark) Lang of Cortland, Raymond, Jr. (Kecia) Gries of Grove City and Angela (Eric) Neely of Howland; five grandchildren, Alyssa and Jonathan Lang, Kamryn Gries and Eric and Evan Neely and two sisters, Martha (Ishmael) Lopez of Canfield and Barbara (William) Larosa of Austintown.

Ray will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Besides his parents, a sister, Rosemary Labato, preceded Ray in death.



Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021 at St. Rose Church, 48 E Main Street, Girard, where a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 6:00 p.m.

If attending the Mass, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines, including the wearing of masks.

To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please keep Ray and his family in your thoughts and prayers.



In lieu of flowers, Ray’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Rose Church.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.