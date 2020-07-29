Raymond D. Popovich, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond D. Popovich, 100, of the city’s west side, passed away Monday afternoon, July 27, 2020, at AustinWoods Nursing Center after a long and fulfilling life.

Raymond was born November 10, 1919, in Youngstown and was a son of the late Nicholas and Anna Ellis Popovich.

He graduated from Chaney High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Ray was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps, proudly serving as a B17 gunner in the 15th Air Force Division that was stationed in Italy. He was part of the 15th Air Force’s Swoosh Group Reunion.

Mr. Popovich worked for 35 years as a dispatcher on Stop 5 for Republic Steel on Poland Avenue.

He enjoyed golf, gardening and the outdoors while taking his many walks. Mr. Popovich also enjoyed watching football and golf on television.

Ray was a member of St. Christine Church in Youngstown.

He leaves his wife of 70 years, Phyllis L. Ganofsky Popovich, whom he married July 1, 1950 at Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown; six children, Susan (Gene) Drombetta of Moneta, Virginia, James Popovich of Newton Falls, Richard Popovich (Samie Winick) of Green Township, Nancy Hanna of Boardman, Janet Vankovich (Bobby Davis) of Youngstown and Jeanne (Chris) Hinote of Osawatomie, Kansas; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; a brother, Henry “Hank” Popovich of New Middletown; two sisters-in-law, Dee Horne and Bernadette Melnick and numerous nieces and nephews.

A daughter-in-law, Shelia Popovich; a son-in-law, Joseph Hanna and 13 siblings, Anne Gething, Mary Kosmo, Thomas Popovich, Edward Popovich, John Popovich, Joseph Popovich, Paul Popovich, Dorothy Ferkula, Frances Atwood and four infant brothers, are deceased.

Due to the current virus pandemic, there will be no public calling hours and a private service will take place at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Private committal with military honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

A public celebration of Rays’ life will be planned for a later date.

Ray’s family thanks the staff at AustinWoods, especially Kathleen, “T” (Tamarra), Brandi and Jeremiah for the kindness shown and care given to him during his stay.

